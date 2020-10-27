WORLD SERIES:Dodgers Beat Rays 3-1 In Game 6, Clinch Championship
'Can't Believe I Couldn't Be Out There To Celebrate', Turner Says In Tweet
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Dodger third baseman Justin Turner has tested positive for COVID-19, the Commissioner of Baseball confirmed Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old Long Beach native was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series in the top of the eighth inning and replaced by Enrique Hernandez following the positive test result.

Following the Dodgers’ win, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Turner had tested positive for the virus.

In a tweet, Turner said he felt great and was experiencing “no symptoms at all.”

