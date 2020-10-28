LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Foot Locker was among several downtown Los Angeles businesses which were looted or vandalized after the Dodgers clinched their first World Series in 32 years Tuesday night.

Several businesses in downtown and east L.A. saw their windows shattered and their entrances sprayed with graffiti. Cell phone video showed people pouring into a store at the intersection of 7th Street and South Broadway.

At least eight people were arrested on various charges, Los Angeles police said.

People set off fireworks and smoke bombs in many neighborhoods and then took to the streets, ignoring warnings from health officials not to gather in large crowds due to coronavirus concerns.

People jumped on top of trucks and cars, blocking intersection and doing donuts. The LAPD declared an unlawful assembly a little after midnight.

Police had tried to discourage the behavior by having Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully send a message to the fans.

“And now, together, let’s celebrate the right way, in honor of our city, and in honor of the Dodgers,” Scully said in the video posted to the Dodgers’ social media pages.

There were no reports of injuries.

The situation was reminiscent of the celebrations that followed the Lakers title win just over two weeks ago when more than 75 people were arrested amid looting and vandalism in downtown L.A.

During that violence, several people were shot by police with less-lethal rounds.