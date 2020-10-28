LOS ANGELES (CBLA) – Lakers legend Magic Johnson was in attendance as the Dodgers won the World Series Tuesday night, marking a connection between the two teams 32 years in the making.

Magic tweeted photos of himself and his wife Cookie at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, celebrating after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to clinch the title.

Magic is a part owner of the Dodgers.

The moment wasn’t lost on Johnson’s greatest teammate and a legendary Laker in his own right, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The last time the Dodgers won the World Series was in 1988, the same year that Magic and Kareem also lead the Lakers to a title. And, of course, just over two weeks ago, LeBron James carried the Lakers to an NBA title.

Another strange coincidence? Magic’s jersey number was 32.

Jabbar wrote, “Seeing my teammate @magicjohnson enjoying the Dodgers victory brought me to tears & all the emotions of 1988 came flooding back when we were back to back champions in June & Oct of 88! LA Does this mean that Magic is no longer a Detroit Tigers fan? Lol!”

— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) October 28, 2020