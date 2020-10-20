(CBSLA) — Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger worried some Dodgers fans when he dislocated his right shoulder celebrating after hitting the game winning homer in the NLCS on Sunday night. The shoulder healed enough to allow Bellinger to be in the lineup in Game 1, and he promised to change his celebration around if he were to hit a home run.

He got his chance to show off the new celebration in the fourth inning. Bellinger hit a two run shot to right center off of Rays starter Tyler Glasnow to get the scoring started in Game 1, putting the Dodgers up 2-0.

BELLI BOMB! The NLCS Game 7 hero scores the first runs of the World Series! pic.twitter.com/gIzRLbInSR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2020

After making his way around the bases, he pointed to his foot before crossing home plate indicating to his teammates what celebration he wanted to do. And thus, the toe-tap celebration was born.

Cody Bellinger, fútbol guy pic.twitter.com/OmIUKd7OEt — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 21, 2020

safety first pic.twitter.com/A3edB76Bag — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 21, 2020

Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the celebrations, approving of Bellinger’s decision.

Hahaha!! Leg tap celebrations for him. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2020

With the home run, Bellinger also continued to move up the team’s all-time list for most go ahead homers in the postseason. Only his teammate, Justin Turner, stands ahead of him.

Bellinger also became just the 2nd player ever to hit a go ahead homer in Game 7 of a League Championship Series and another go ahead homer in Game 1 of a World Series. The only other player to do it? David Ortiz for the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

How 'bout this: Cody Bellinger just became only the 2nd player ever to hit a go-ahead HR in Game 7 of an LCS and another go-ahead HR in Game 1 or a #WorldSeries The other: David Ortiz in 2004 — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 21, 2020

That Red Sox team went on to end its World Series drought, could that portend the same for the Dodgers?