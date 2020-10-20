LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will host drive-in viewing parties for the World Series, which begins Tuesday evening against the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas.
The viewing will take place on 60-foot screens in Dodger Stadium parking lots 2 and 3 with audio broadcast through FM radio.
Admission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance online at Dodgers.com/DriveIn.
Fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages as concessions will not be available. Alcohol is strictly prohibited.
Fans must remain in their vehicles and social distancing and mandatory face coverings will be enforced is fans need to access restrooms.
Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will begin at 5:09 p.m. and be televised by Fox.
Parking gates will open for the Dodger Stadium Drive-In one hour prior to game time.
