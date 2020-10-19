(CBSLA)- Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the hero on Sunday night, crushing a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning that put the team up 4-3 which would prove to be the final score. But, in the excitement of the moment following the big home run, Bellinger appears to have done some damage to his oft injured right shoulder.

FOX captured it on the broadcast last night as Bellinger jumped up to bump forearms with second baseman Enrique “Kike” Hernandez after crossing home plate. Immediately after, you can see his right arm go limp and, in the next inning, cameras caught him explaining to Mookie Betts in right field that his shoulder had popped out.

Bellinger hurt himself in the celebration? pic.twitter.com/7or9FUUxla — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 19, 2020

On the broadcast, analyst John Smoltz criticized the celebration saying he doesn’t understand why players continue to do so with such force. After the game, Bellinger explained on MLB Network that the shoulder had indeed popped out and trainers had to pop it back in before he headed out to center for the eighth inning.

“I hit Kiké’s shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out, so I had to go back in the training room,” Bellinger said. “They popped it back in and I was ready to play some defense. It kinda hurt. I’m going to maybe use my left arm [in the future]. I’ve never dislocated that one.”

The last part of that quote from Bellinger alludes to the fact that his right shoulder has already dislocated twice in the last two seasons. When it happened last season, Bellinger was moved from first base to the outfield because of the injury.

Judging by his postgame comments, it doesn’t appear that Bellinger is too concerned with how the injury will affect him going forward. It is his non-throwing shoulder so it shouldn’t affect his play in the field too much. Still, a dislocated shoulder is not an ideal situation for one of the team’s stars to be dealing with as they prepare to open the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.