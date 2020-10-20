LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the return of the World Series, fast-food chain taco bell is bringing back it’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.
Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is back. If a player steals a base this World Series, America gets a free Doritos Locos Tacos.
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 16, 2020
And it didn’t take long with Dodger right fielder Mookie Betts stealing not one, but two bases in the bottom of the fifth during Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Taco Fall Classic. pic.twitter.com/8wEN32OlBm
— MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2020
But this isn’t Betts’ first time scoring everyone in America a free taco. He did it back in 2018 as a right fielder for the Boston Red Sox — against the Dodgers.
Mookie Betts stole a base in the 2018 World Series for the Red Sox against the Dodgers to earn everyone a free Taco Bell Taco.
Mookie Betts steals a base in the 2020 World Series for the Dodgers to earn everyone a free Taco.
Guy loves tacos 🌮 pic.twitter.com/CuI1YrmUu8
— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) October 21, 2020
According to the restaurant’s website, if a player steals a base during “any game of the 2020 World Series,” it will offer “every person in the 50 U.S. and District of Columbia” a free taco. Customers can get the tacos at participating restaurants or through the app on Oct. 28.