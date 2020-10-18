LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers won 4-4 to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night in a decisive Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in Arlington, Texas.
Cody Bellinger gave the team a lead after a home run near the end of the game, where he appeared to have hurt his shoulder during a short celebration.
The Dodgers are now heading to compete against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series.
This will be the first time the Dodgers are heading to the Fall Classic since 2018, and if they pull through with another win, it’ll mark the first World Series championship since 1988 when they scored 4-1 against the Oakland Athletics.
After the Dodgers forced a Game 7 of the NLCS on Saturday by twice avoiding elimination and tying the series 3-3, Dodgers fans were anticipating an overall win and the team delivered just that.
The Boys in Blue have gone through several name changes in its nearly 140-year history from the Brooklyn Grays to what’s now known at the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Game 1 of the NLCS marked the first time fans were allowed to attend a Major League Baseball since the pandemic began, the league said.
