LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers were confident about the Boys in Blue and the team did the city proud after advancing to the World Series on Sunday night, marking the biggest postseason comeback in franchise history.

The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 and will now go on the Fall Classic to meet the Tampa Bay Rays, where they’ll try for a World Series title.

“I feel juiced, baby! I feel like the Dodgers finally got their bats back. Got control,” Dodgers fan Angel Michel said. “But right now the mission is not complete. Right now the mission has another objective.”

In Studio City, fans were excited to celebrate the Dodgers at Jalapeno Pete’s, a local Mexican restaurant set up with multiple screens and outdoor seating for optimal game viewing.

“Even though we’re not a the stadium cheering for the same cause, I feel like we’re here for the same because we’re all here cheering for the same team,” said Dodgers fan Ernesto Garcia.

The win was highly hoped for by Angelenos near and far, especially after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals 106-93 over Miami Heat, which was the Lakers’ first championship title since 2010.

The last Dodgers’ World Series title was in 1988, so for many younger fans, this is a chance to see the Dodgers head to the annual championship series and possibly take hoe a win for the first time in their lives.

“I was born in ’89 so I have yet to see them win the World Series,” Hayley Enskon said.

Celebrations for the Dodgers were also held elsewhere, including the Dodger Stadium, where about 200 cars were parked for a viewing party in front of a 60-foot screen.

Admission was $75 per car and coronavirus precautions, including wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing were required.

