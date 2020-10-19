LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Although the coronavirus will keep Boys in Blue from playing the World Series in Dodger Stadium, fans will still be able to get the next best thing.

As they have all postseason, The Dodgers will again host drive-in viewing parties in the Dodger Stadium parking lot for every game of the World Series.

The game will be shown on two 60-foot viewing screens in lots two and three, with the broadcast being transmitted on FM radio.

Tickets are $75 per car and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for game one. A vehicle cannot have more than six people. There were about 200 cars for Sunday’s NLCS game 7.

Concessions will not be available, and fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, though alcohol is strictly prohibited.

The Dodges reached the World Series by making an improbable comeback against the Atlanta Braves. Down 3-1 in the NLCS, the Dodgers won three straight games, the biggest postseason comeback in franchise history.

The World Series is being played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, where the NLCS was also played. Game 1 is Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:09 p.m.

This marks the 12th World Series appearance in Dodger history and the third in four years. The Dodgers haven’t won a World Series since 1988.