LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA schools will be put to use on Election Day as vote centers, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced Tuesday.
“Voting gives all of us a voice in the future of our community,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement. “We want to make sure every individual in the communities we serve has access to a convenient vote center if they choose to vote in person.”
Vote centers at 150 Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will be available to voters starting Friday, Oct. 30 through Election Day, Nov. 3.
“LAUSD’s leadership in hosting a vote center as these trusted and well-known locations ensures voters have a safe, accessible, and trusted place to cast their ballot in-person,” Logan said in a statement.
LAUSD’s campuses have been closed to students since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, along with other venues and landmarks that attract crowds of people. And even with more people expected to vote by mail this Election Day, Southern California landmarks like Dodger Stadium, Staples Center and the Forum in Inglewood will also be used as vote centers.