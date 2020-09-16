LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two of Los Angeles’ most iconic music venues – which went dark following the COVID-19 shutdown – will serve as polling places for the November general election.
The Wiltern and Hollywood Palladium are among some 100 Live Nation venues across the country set to be used as polling places, according to the company.
Emo’s in Austin, Texas, and the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta are also on the list.
“We are proud to partner with Live Nation and announce The Hollywood Palladium and The Wiltern will be Vote Centers in the upcoming Presidential General Election,” said Dean C. Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. “Live Nation has stepped up to the mic in providing our community safe in-person voting experiences at two iconic music venues. It is collaborations such as this that demonstrate the spirit of community engagement and the strength of our democracy.”
Live Nation says the company will provide up to one half-day of paid time off to all employees on Election Day and will provide any active employee with a full day of paid time off to serve at the polls.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, the Wiltern, Palladium and other music venues have remained shut down under county orders, with some predicting concerts may not resume until 2021.
RELATED: Staples Center To Be Used As November Polling Place
Several other venues have recently been announced as polling places, including Staples Center in downtown L.A. and Honda Center in Anaheim.
