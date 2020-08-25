LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrating against the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake and the Pasadena shooting of Anthony McClain clashed with police in downtown Los Angeles late Monday night.
At around 10 p.m., a crowd of about 200 people marched to L.A. Police Department headquarters and faced off with officers in riot gear who were standing behind barricades.
At around midnight, the barricades were knocked down and the protest was declared an unlawful assembly. Video showed protesters throwing bottles at the officers, who eventually deployed tear gas to clear the crowd out.
At least three officers were hurt, police said. It was unclear if there were any arrests.
As of 5 a.m., the barricades around LAPD headquarters had been placed back up.
This was one of several protests across the country Monday following Sunday’s shooting death of Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
The 29-year-old Blake was shot in the back by police multiple times. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.
On Aug. 15, the 32-year-old McClain was shot and killed by Pasadena police during a traffic stop. Police say McClain was armed with a handgun.
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit……… ReadMore