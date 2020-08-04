LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California Attorney General has filed misdemeanor gun charges against the husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey for an incident back in March in which he allegedly pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters.
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed three misdemeanor counts of assault with a firearm against David Lacey, his office confirmed Tuesday.
On March 2, with protesters gathered outside the Laceys’ home in Granada Hills, cell phone video showed a man purported to be David Lacey open the front door of the couple’s home and point a black handgun, before demanding, “Get off my porch. Right now. Get off. Get off of my porch. I will shoot you. Get off of my porch.”
At a news conference immediately following the incident, Lacey said that she had received death threats, been followed and had been confronted in public. She said her husband responded to the early-morning protest in fear and that he was profoundly sorry.
“I too am sorry if anybody as harmed, it’s never my intent to harm any protester,” Lacey told reporters. “I just want to live in peace and do my job.”
Protesters have been holding weekly demonstrations outside of Lacey’s downtown office and her home for months, calling for her to resign. They say that over her tenure as DA she has not done enough to prosecute law enforcement officers for misconduct.
Lacey is running for re-election against former San Francisco D.A. George Gascón in November.