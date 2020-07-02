GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) — Protesters gathered outside the home of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s home Thursday night.
Police blocked off access directly in front of her home as the crowd of between 50-80 protesters called for Lacey’s resignation over what they said was a refusal to prosecute bad cops.
Lacey has previously said a number of cases involving law enforcement were simply not prosecutable.
Protesters previously demonstrated outside Lacey’s house in early March when Lacey’s husband pulled a gun on the group.
Lacey later apologized for the incident and said she supports peaceful protest.
Protesters have been holding weekly demonstrations outside of Lacey’s downtown office for months, calling for her to step down from office.