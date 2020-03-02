CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Black Lives Matter, Granada Hills, Granada Hills News, Jackie Lacey, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) — Black Lives Matter protested outside the Granada Hills home of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey Monday morning.

The early-morning protest – which included demonstrators in the driveway with signs, bullhorns and chairs – is calling for Lacey to come outside to have a community meeting. Police were called to the area and are standing by.

Lacey, Los Angeles’ first black and woman district attorney, is in a tight race for reelection.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.

Comments

Leave a Reply