GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) — Black Lives Matter protested outside the Granada Hills home of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey Monday morning.
The early-morning protest – which included demonstrators in the driveway with signs, bullhorns and chairs – is calling for Lacey to come outside to have a community meeting. Police were called to the area and are standing by.
Lacey, Los Angeles’ first black and woman district attorney, is in a tight race for reelection.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.