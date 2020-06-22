LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Activists are calling on Los Angeles officials to withdraw their endorsements of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who is running for a third term.
Najee Ali of Project Islamic Hope and Earl Ofari Hutchinson of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable say Mayor Eric Garcetti, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer and city councilmen Herb Wesson, David Ryu and Paul Krekorian should publicly withdraw their support of Lacey, who is the first African American woman in the office. Over the weekend, Rep. Adam Schiff and Assemblywoman Laura Friedman withdrew their endorsements, and Garcetti last week said “it may be” time for a change in that office.
Since being elected in 2012, Lacey’s office has never charged a police officer with misconduct for an on-duty shooting, despite repeated appeals for her to do so.
“Lacey and her failure to protect us has demonstrated she is more concerned with protective abusive and killer cops,” a statement said. “Black lives don’t matter to her, but what does matter to her is continuing to be the black face and tool of a justice system founded and steeped in white supremacy. Her tenure as District Attorney has been a complete disaster.”
About 90 minutes after Schiff’s tweeted his about withdrawing his support of Lacey, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweeted her endorsement of former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon.
In November, Lacey will face former Gascon, who is regarded as a progressive prosecutor.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)