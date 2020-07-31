MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Most Los Angeles County residents are well aware that face coverings are mandatory when out in public, but how many beachgoers were in compliance as temperatures increased Friday?

“At the beach,” Lerna Amiryans, a beachgoer, asked. “I don’t see any.”

The lack of face coverings worn by people at the beach concerned some, but others did not think it was a problem.

“I see no issue with not having masks on,” Jake Theman, a surfer, said. “And I personally think that a mandate on the beach is a little silly.”

“I think everybody’s pretty far apart, got some good distancing,” Logan Hudson, another surfer, said. “So I don’t think it’s necessary.”

And with temperatures soaring, a number of people decided a socially-distanced day at the beach was the best way to beat the heat.

“Like 9 o’clock, it was already starting to warm up,” Charles Lee, a surfer from La Crescenta, said. “Yeah, gnarly.”

But it wasn’t just Manhattan Beach getting love from Angelenos.

“It’s so nice to have some fresh air with some nice ocean breeze,” Rich Rozeck, a masked Long Beach resident who was enjoying his Friday at Laguna Beach, said.

In Los Angeles County, a number of cities will fine those not wearing face coverings, including Beverly Hills, Duarte, Glendale, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica and West Hollywood.

“It’s a lot less inconvenience and uncomfortable than wearing, say, a ventilator,” Judy Bloom, a Hermosa Beach resident, said of the city’s face covering mandate.

But on Friday, Manhattan Beach police patrolling the oceanfront did not appear to be issuing citations or warnings to those not complying with the order.

“They’re being nice,” Amiryans said.