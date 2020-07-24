MONTECITO (CBSLA) – A home in the hillside enclave of Montecito owned by comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, was burglarized earlier this month.
Expensive jewelry and watches were stolen when burglars broke in on July 4th, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.
The home was targeted because of the couple’s celebrity status, the sheriff’s office said.
No arrests have been made and the home’s address was not released. There was no word regarding whether DeGeneres and de Rossi were living in the home at the time or if there is surveillance video of the suspects.
The sheriff’s office said that the investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if the burglary is linked to any others.
There have been a flurry of celebrity home burglaries in recent years in the Los Angeles area. In January of 2019, a man was arrested and charged with burglarizing at least 13 celebrity homes beginning in 2017. Hundreds of stolen items were recovered.
Victims have included the likes of singer Rihanna, rapper Whiz Khalifa, boxer Manny Pacquiao, L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay, former Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, Demi Lovato, Floyd Mayweather, Rhonda Rousey, David Spade, Drake, Scott Disick, Usher, Jason Derulo, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.
Sheriff’s officials advise residents to avoid posting to social media when they will be going on vacation.