LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With cinemas shuttered nationwide because of the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is getting in on the drive-in movie craze.

The retail giant announced Wednesday that it will be transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in theaters.

Beginning in August and running through October, Walmart will show a total of 320 drive-in screenings at store parking lots across the U.S.

The company said the screenings will include concessions and special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities.

The schedule and details have not yet been released.

The screenings will be operated by Tribeca Enterprises, the same company which is also operating a month-long drive-in pop up theater at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, which kicks off Thursday night with “Jaws” and runs through July 26.

AMC, which was slated to reopen its theaters in mid-July, announced earlier this week that it would delay the reopening until at least July 30 due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

The release date of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” one of Hollywood’s biggest summer tentpoles, has also been delayed to Aug. 12. Disney’s “Mulan” release date was also pushed back to Aug. 21.