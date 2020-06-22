PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena will transform into a drive-in theater for multiple weekends this summer.

Beginning July 2, Tribeca Enterprises will host the screenings each weekend through July 26.

The month-long series kicks off with Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” and will wrap with Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice.”

An array of movies will be played throughout the month from comedies to classics, and children’s films to action.

The Drive-In will open 60 minutes before the listed show time but it is recommended to arrive at least 30 minutes before gate time as parking is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Upon entry, guests must show that they have their own masks as they will be required anytime someone leaves the vehicle.

Vehicles will be guided to parking spots by event staff and may be directed to certain areas of the lot based on the vehicle’s size.

Restrooms and concessions will be available and guests are asked to maintain social distancing while waiting in lines.

Tickets are $26.60 plus a $3.40 fee per vehicle and are available in advance at tribecafilm.com/drive-in. Only one ticket is required per vehicle regardless of the number of passengers.

A full list of films and times can be found here.