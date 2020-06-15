CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – A bear was spotted taking a swim in a backyard pool in Claremont Sunday.
A homeowner snapped a photo of the bear hanging out in a pool in the 3100 block of Montana Lane.
The bear climbed up a wall to walk on a ledge and was also discovered rummaging through trash.
There’s also been footage of the bear meandering through backyards at night. The exact size and species of the bear was not confirmed.
Bears are a common sight in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. In March, a bear was spotted making its way in an Arcadia neighborhood. In February, California Fish & Wildlife officers tranquilized a bear which spent several days wandering through a Monrovia neighborhood.
Last month, a bear was spotted roaming in Simi Valley. It was also tranquilized and relocated to a remote area.