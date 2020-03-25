Comments
ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A large bear was making its way through an Arcadia neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The bear was spotted in the 300 block of Topaz Place sometime before 4:30 a.m., in the San Gabriel Foothills. At one point, it crossed the street and appeared to rummage through some trash cans.
It’s unclear if California Department of Fish and Wildlife had been notified.
Bears are a common sight in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Back in February, a bear wandered through a Monrovia neighborhood for several hours, strolling up and down sidewalks and driveways and hanging out on porches before it was tranquilized by CDFW officials and moved to the Angeles National Forest.