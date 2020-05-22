SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hey, Boo Boo, bears don’t usually visit Simi Valley.
In a news alert headlined “Pic-A-Nic Basket Thief Apprehended,” Simi Valley police say they found a bear roaming through an industrial complex at 2280 Ward Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Friday.
The approximately 100-pound bear was was spotted wandering the area, “presumably looking for picnic baskets,” police said.
The state Department of Fish and Game were called to the scene and cornered the bear after a “somewhat lengthy game of ‘cat and mouse.’” The bear was tranquilized and has been relocated to a remote location away from Simi Valley.
Bears are a rather unusual sight in Simi Valley, which more typically sees visits from mountain lions.
And in their commitment to the Yogi Bear references, Simi Valley police said residents should remember to keep all compartmentalized woven baskets, red-and-white tablecloths, fine china, silverware, linens and any and all food items inside their homes.