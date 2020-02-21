Comments
MONROVIA (CBSLA) — A bear was spotted early Friday, sniffing around trash cans and houses in Monrovia, a day after a bear was reported at Mayflower Elementary School.
The bear was first spotted at about 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Mayflower Avenue – the same street where Mayflower Elementary School is located.
The bear appeared to be unconcerned about the several news vehicles and photographers following it as it ambled along sidewalks and visited the porch of one home on Highland Place.
CBS2/KCAL9’s Jake Reiner said the bear came very close to curious bystanders but has not been aggressive at all.
The bear continues to wander Monrovia, strolling up and down driveways. At one home, it appeared to intimidate a dog that was barking at it ferociously from behind a wrought-iron fence.