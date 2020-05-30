



— Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shared support for demanding justice and accountability after the death of George Floyd and encouraged people destroying property to go home.

A curfew was issued from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning in downtown L.A. between the 110 Freeway on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 Freeway on the south, and 101 Fwy on the north.

After Atlanta, Georgia and other cities called on the National Guard to help disperse violent crowds, Garcetti said it is unlikely it will ever come to that in L.A, urging the community instead to come together and de-escalate tensions.

In his press conference on Saturday afternoon, the mayor reflected on the 1992 L.A. riots and discussed how he doesn’t want a repeat of those encounters and is leaning on residents to choose non-violent protest methods.

Garcetti praised the actions of people who are coming out to protest, saying that the coronavirus shouldn’t stop calls for justice but that there should be order when doing so.

Black Lives Matter and other groups have independently organized protests around the country that were intended to be peaceful and follow physical distancing guidelines in response to police brutality cases that activists say have gone without seeing justice.

The mayor also spoke about systemic injustices of people of color and African Americans, specifically, in this country:

“So many people don’t start equally at the starting line because they and their grandparents and their great grandparents didn’t start equally.

Garcetti said that people who have been destroying police cars, setting them ablaze and vandalizing local businesses are doing a disservice to calls for justice in the cases of Floyd, Breona Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African Americans who have been killed in the U.S.

