LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department clashed with protesters demonstrating in downtown Los Angeles Friday night against the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis officer.
It was reported that police officers had detained a number of protesters near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets, though it was not immediately known if they were arrested or were facing charges.
Demonstrators gathered outside of City Hall at about 5 p.m. and marched south on Spring Street before heading north on Figueroa Street.
Earlier Friday, the LAPD was placed on tactical alert as a precaution in response to a third-straight day of protests against police brutality. The previous two days of demonstrations were largely peaceful.
Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on the 46-year-old man’s neck for nearly nine minutes while other officers looked on, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.