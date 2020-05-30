



— Several Southern California cities have joined other cities across the country that have issued curfews as demonstrations continue to break out in response to the death of George Floyd. Anyone out and about could face citation or arrest.

Los Angeles

A curfew went into effect across the city of Los Angeles on Saturday at 8 p.m. after four days of protests and unrest.

“People in the City of Los Angeles are required to stay indoors tonight, starting at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter.

Beverly Hills

A curfew also took effect 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. for the city of Beverly Hills.

“I’m asking everyone to stay at home,” said Mayor Les Friedman. “Thousands of protestors marched through our City streets on Saturday to call attention the devastating circumstances surrounding the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. While most of the protestors were peaceful and there were no injuries, there were multiple incidents of vandalism in the City. The safety of the Beverly Hills community remains our top priority at all times.”

Groups marched into Beverly Hills and had looted several stores.

West Hollywood

“The City of West Hollywood supports the right of people to peaceably assemble. Today’s protests across region have taken a turn and there is now a generalized risk to public safety,” the city of West Hollywood said in a statement.

Its curfew will be in place daily from 8 p.m. Saturday to sunrise until further notice.

Culver City

The city of Culver City announced a curfew from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5:30 a.m. Sunday “to protect public safety.”

Pasadena

Pasadena stated that a curfew went into effect starting at 8 p.m. Saturday until further notice.

