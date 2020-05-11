



– Beginning Monday, face coverings will be required for passengers riding Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) buses or traveling through L.A. International Airport.

The new requirement also applies to anyone riding Amtrak trains, Dash, Cityride and Commuter Express buses.

“Metro will enforce the requirement to the extent that is practical and will be considering the best way to enforce this rule going forward,” Metro said in a news release. “Additionally, Metro will be looking into ways it can help riders obtain face coverings while protecting the agency’s own supply of coverings that are needed for employees.”

Previously, Metro had only recommended that passengers wear masks, which prompted complaints from drivers who told CBS2 that passengers were not following physical distancing guidelines.

Metro has since implemented several changes, including requiring that passengers board from the rear door and installing Plexiglass shields between drivers and riders.

Last month, the number of passengers allowed aboard DASH buses were limited following a report from CBS2’s David Goldstein that Dash drivers were concerned for their safety because social distancing guidelines were not being enforced.

Metro says about 300,000 people rely on its buses and trains daily.

Face coverings will not be required for some Metro riders, such as people with disabilities or with certain preexisting health conditions, including those with difficulty breathing.

At LAX, meanwhile, all travelers and employees must wear a face covering beginning today. As more cities reopen, it is expected to bring an increase in air travel. Almost all of the major airlines — including JetBlue, American, Delta, United, Southwest and others — are now requiring passengers wear face coverings.

LAX could see a slight uptick in passenger traffic after Delta announced Friday that it was halting service to both Burbank and Long Beach airports.