



– Beginning next week, Delta Air Lines will no longer fly to Hollywood Burbank or Long Beach airports as the carrier continues to contend with plummeting passenger traffic brought on by the coronavirus pandemic

The airline announced Friday that, beginning May 13, it will be halting service to 10 airports in markets which have a second major airport which can serve customers. Service will remain suspended through at least September.

Delta passengers who already had flights booked out of either airport will now have their flights rescheduled to depart out of L.A. International Airport.

Last month, Burbank Airport was forced to close one of its two terminals because of the drop in demand.

Along with Burbank and Long Beach, Delta is also notably halting flights to Oakland International and Chicago Midway International.

The airline said it has seen its passenger traffic drop 80% for domestic flights and 90% for international flights.

And Delta isn’t done. The airline has asked the U.S. Department of Transportation for permission to suspend service to airports in nine other cities, the company said in a news release.

It’s unclear how many Delta employees have been laid off because of the new cost-saving measures.

“Affected Delta employees will be provided pay protection options through Sept. 30,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, LAX reported last week it expects to see a budget shortfall of up to $315 billion as a result of the pandemic.