LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Anyone planning to fly anytime soon will now be required to wear a mask as they check in at the airport, in gate areas and during their flight.
Almost all of the major airlines — including JetBlue, American, Delta, United, Southwest and others — are now requiring passengers to cover their noses and mouths. The new rule goes into effect Monday for United, Delta and JetBlue, while Spirit, American, Southwest and Alaska airlines will follow suit a week later, on May 11.
Flight attendant unions essentially demanded the new rule for their members’ safety, according to Brian Sumers, senior aviation business editor of Skift, said.
“The flight attendants said, ‘hey, you know, we’re out there flying every day, we’re risking our lives,’” he said.
While more people are voluntarily wearing masks to avoid spreading coronavirus, more jurisdictions and businesses are requiring them. Face coverings are required through much of Southern California by local governments, and are now required while shopping at Costco, the largest retailer in the nation to require them, and to visit Six Flags Magic Mountain, which remains closed under California’s stay-at-home order.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people use non-surgical face masks early last month.