



— Beginning May 11, Angelenos will be required to wear face coverings with using the metro bus and rail systems.

In a press release Friday, the L.A. County Metro Authority said the mandate is consistent with countywide public health orders requiring the use of face coverings in public places to curb the spread to the coronavirus.

On Monday, L.A. County supervisor Janice Hahn urged Metro to require face coverings for all bus and train passengers in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Given what we know about the COVID-19 virus, the policy of not requiring face coverings puts both Metro passengers and bus drivers at risk,” Hahn wrote.

The new order follows a revision of Metro’s earlier policy from April 6 that strongly recommended that riders wear face coverings, but did not require them.

Additional signs, social media announcements, and other multi-media efforts will remind riders of the new order.

While Metro officials will try to enforce the mandate “to the extent it is possible,” the press release reminds riders it is up to the public to be mindful of the rules.

“To be truly effective and to avoid enforcement nightmares, we must rely on the cooperation of the traveling public,” said city of Inglewood Mayor and Metro Board Chair James Butts. “If you’re a daily rider, do your part: cover your face and help us all protect your life and the lives of everyone who critically depends on our transit system for essential rides.”

Riders with disabilities or non-coronavirus-related health conditions do not need to wear face coverings.