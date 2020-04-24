



– A hot air mass that will settle over the Southland Friday will send the mercury peaking into the low 90s into the weekend, with potential record-breaking temperatures creating challenges for Angelenos who are under stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A heat advisory takes effect at 11 a.m. Friday and will remain through 6 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service reports.

CBS2 Meteorologist Danielle Gersh called the heat “extreme and dangerous.”

Temperatures are about 20 degrees higher than what they usually average for this time of year, Gersh said. Highs at this time of April are in the low 70s.

“Today, tomorrow are going to be your two hottest days of this heat wave, with more records into this afternoon, and possibly more records into tomorrow as well,” Gersh said. Yesterday we tied records in places like Camarillo and Burbank.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Thursday said if temperatures in select areas, most notably the hotter areas of the San Fernando Valley, reach potentially dangerous levels for people without air conditioning, the city may open cooling centers.

“If we do have triggers that go beyond the normal triggers that we have even in the pre-COVID-19 days, we are looking at cooling centers this weekend,” Garcetti said.

He noted that extreme heat can become life-threatening to some people, particularly seniors.

He said the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks is considering possibly cooling center location, because if they open, “we’ll have to do it, of course, with physical distancing.”

L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, advised people not to get in their cars and drive to other counties that might have loosened restrictions along the coast, noting that they could still be exposed to the coronavirus then bring it back home.

Some beaches in Orange County, such as Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, remain open, although most parking lots are closed — making parking difficult if not impossible — and social-distancing requirements remain in force. There were about 9,000 people at Huntington Beach Thursday, lifeguards told CBS2.

Seal Beach, Laguna Beach, The Wedge in Newport Beach and San Clemente State Beach remain closed.

“It’s very important even with the good weather that people do not congregate together outside,” Ferrer said.

Malibu Mayor Karen Farrer Thursday pleaded with visitors to stay away.

“Please stay safe at home, and enjoy the outdoors in your neighborhood or in your backyard,” Farrer told CBS2.

Wind advisories were in effect for several areas, with moderate to gusty winds possibly downing trees and creating power outages. The strongest winds will sweep the Interstate 5 corridor in the San Gabriel Mountains, the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys and along the coast, according to the NWS.

Gusts of up to 75 miles per hour are possible in some areas.

Meanwhile, the L.A. County Fire Department issued a warning to residents after seeing a surge in house fires over the past few weeks.

“In home fires, a properly-prepared and maintained window, clear of obstacles, may provide the quickest, safest way out,” LACFD Chief Daryl L. Osby said in a statement. “In the event of a fire, crawling low in the smoke and trying to find your way to the front door isn’t the most effective way to escape, because residential fires often originate in the living room or kitchen where these doors are located. Now is the time to speak with all family members and individuals living at home about how to stay safe from home fires.”

