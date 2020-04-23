Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several cars were destroyed and an apartment building was damaged after an early-morning fire in an Arlington Heights garage.
A car fire was reported at about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of South 2nd Ave. Firefighters arrived to find a garage fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, which spread to neighboring structures.
Nine vehicles were damaged by the flames, and one of the nearby apartment buildings was damaged, but no injuries were reported.
The resident of one apartment might be displaced due to some smoke damage.