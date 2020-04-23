



— Los Angeles County fire Chief Daryl Osby Thursday urged residents spending more time at home than usual in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic be prepared to react and escape in the event of a fire.

The warning comes after six people died in four separate fires in Walnut, Pomona and Industry over the past week — including two teenagers — highlighting the need for preparation.

“When I look at statistics as it relates to the NFPA, the National Fire Protection Agency, it says that 70% of fatality fires occur at night, but unfortunately, three out of these four incidents occurred mid-morning or early afternoon,” Osby said.

He said the department has preparation guides available on its website.

“It’s important for families to make sure they go through the guides, that they have working smoke detectors, they have exit drills, they know what to do in advance of an incident,” he said. “Because from my perspective as the fire chief, all fire deaths and fatalities are preventable if you take the steps to have working smoke detectors and practice drills at home.”

Osby also said that fire agencies were concerned about the onset of summer and fire season, particularly because recent rains have led to increased brush growth.

He said crews would begin conducting inspections throughout the county May 15, with coastal area inspections starting June 1, to check on brush clearance and other preventive efforts.

“We are concerned about the potential impacts that the COVID-19 may have on our ability to respond to fires,” he said. “And so we’ve been having a lot of meetings and online conversations and training to ensure we do all we can to prevent fires, but if there are fires, we do all that we can to keep them from becoming large incidents.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)