



– Orange County shut down all its parks and trails Tuesday to help combat the spread of the coronavirus , but many of its beaches remained open.

The county announced Monday night that parking lots for “all regional and wilderness parks” were to be closed indefinitely, which included trailheads.

The O.C. Zoo was closed as well.

“Beaches and beach parking lots remain open at this time,” the county said in a news release.

The O.C. Board of Supervisors was scheduled to meet Tuesday morning to discuss the latest developments on the county’s response to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, some individual O.C. cities went ahead and decided to close their beaches after massive crowds descended on them over the weekend, making it difficult for people to engage in social distancing.

The city of Seal Beach closed all its beaches and parks, while Costa Mesa closed all its city parks and its city-owned golf course.

The Laguna Beach City Council also ordered the closure of its beaches Monday evening, according to the Daily Pilot.

Huntington Beach was closing its pier and parks as well. Newport Beach closed all its parks and playgrounds, but its beaches remained open.

On Monday, the state announced that parking lots at all state beaches and state parks would be closed to try and stem the number of visitors.

In Los Angeles County meanwhile, Santa Monica Sunday was forced to close all its beach parking lots in an attempt to keep people off the beaches, bike paths and out of Palisades Park. The Santa Monica Pier has been closed since early last week.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti closed all parking lots for city beaches, which include Cabrillo and Venice. The Venice Boardwalk was closed as well.

On March 17, O.C. Health Officer Dr. Nicole Quick issued an emergency order banning all public and private gatherings outside of essential services and to-go service for restaurants through March 31.