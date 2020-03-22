



— Some Californians are not listening to orders to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

While nightlife was quiet Saturday — due in part to locations no longer offering dine-in services — some beaches and trails were still packed with people.

Golfers were on the links in Porter Ranch, despite L.A. County Department of Pubilc Health specifically saying golf courses should be closed right now.

At Parks Chapel AME Church in San Fernando, police were called because it looked like a crowded service was taking place. The pastor said he understands the importance of social distancing and was holding a live-stream service.

Mayor Eric Garcetti shared a message on Instagram this weekend reminding people that even though activities like outdoor exercising are allowed, it’s only okay if you’re practicing social distancing.

In Santa Monica, following large numbers of beachgoers, officials have closed all beach parking lots and are advising residents to avoid the beach, beach bike path and Palisades Park to protect themselves and others from coronavirus.

As part of our commitment to protect the health and safety of our community, the City has decided to close all beach parking lots. To truly have an impact in our region and state, we must all remain at home and follow social distancing. Learn More: https://t.co/JW7XGI3x1q pic.twitter.com/YSKwPHfXAj — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) March 22, 2020

Across California, residents are encouraged to only leave their homes for essential purposes, such as grocery shopping and medical treatment.