LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All parking lots at state beaches and parks – including nine in Los Angeles County – will be closed to reduce crowding in outdoor spaces to limit the spread of coronavirus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.
Parking lots at the following locations will be closed effective immediately:
- Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook
- Leo Carrillo State Park (SP)
- Malibu Creek SP
- Malibu Lagoon State Beach (SB)
- Point Dume SB
- Point Mugu SP
- RH Meyer SB
- Topanga SP
- Will Roger’s State Historic Park (SHP)
Newsom said the move comes in response to reports of large crowds gathering over the weekend at various park locations.
Last week, California State Parks temporarily closed all campgrounds in the state park system to support efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Under that order, state trails and beaches remained open.
Newsom says he will advance “soft closures” to reduce traffic at beaches statewide, while acknowledging the value of such open spaces for residents during the statewide shelter-in-place order.
Part of that effort involves significantly increasing state park patrol and to practice “social encouragement”.