SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Like several nearby jurisdictions grappling with the spread of coronavirus, Orange County health officials Tuesday were set to announce the closure of restaurants and bars to everything but takeout and delivery service.
Orange County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick unveiled the plan during an emergency meeting of Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Similar restaurant closure orders have already been issued in Los Angeles and Riverside counties, as well as multiple cities, including L.A., Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.
Quick has the legal authority to issue the orders regulating restaurant and bar operations, and the mandate could be enforced by a fine or even criminal prosecution.
