RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A fourth person has died of the coronavirus in Riverside County.
Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser confirmed the death on Twitter Friday morning. No details were provided on the victim’s gender or age.
The Riverside University Health System has reported 22 total coronavirus cases so far. On Thursday, a vendor who works at the Rancho Mirage skilled nursing facility tested positive for coronavirus.
Beginning Saturday, Riverside County residents will be able to get drive-up testing in Lake Elsinore. Testing is by appointment only for those who have symptoms.
Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, L.A. County reported a total of 292 coronavirus cases and two deaths.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.