RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Riverside County residents will be able to get drive-up testing for the coronavirus beginning on Saturday.
The Riverside University Health System announced Thursday that drive-up testing will begin Saturday at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore, located at 500 Diamond Drive. It will run through at least Sunday.
It’s unclear how many test kits the health department has available.
Testing is by appointment only for those who have symptoms. Anyone who would like to be tested should call 800-945-6171 to schedule an appointment.
Testing hours will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ventura and Orange counties also began drive-up testing earlier this week, but were hampered by a shortage of test kits. Ventura County public health officials are asking the public to help them save testing supplies for those who are high risk, vulnerable and have symptoms.
Riverside County has reported 22 coronavirus cases and three deaths so far.