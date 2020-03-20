



– Beginning next week, the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel in Pomona will be used to house coronavirus patients or those who may have been exposed to the disease.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis announced Friday that the county had reached an agreement to lease the hotel, located at 601 W. McKinley Ave.

The deal will allow the county to use at least 244 hotel rooms to isolate those who have tested positive for COVID-19, or those who may have been exposed to the virus and need to self-isolate.

The lease runs from March 23 through May 31. There’s an option to extend it for another four weeks if necessary.

The rooms will be provided at a first-come first-serve basis. Only one person will be allowed per room.

“Essential services will be provided to these individuals during their stay, including food, medical care, laundry services and more,” Solis said.

The hotel will have also security guards.

As of Friday afternoon, L.A. County health officials reported a total of 292 coronavirus cases and two deaths, with 61 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the the entire state. Under the order, people can only leave their homes for essential needs. The orders ban all gatherings of 10 people or more outside of a single home and will require non-essential businesses that require employees to report for work to shut down.

RELATED: Dockweiler State Beach Isolation Zone Begins Receiving Patients

RELATED: LA Courts Partially Reopen Friday For ‘Essential’ Functions

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.