



— A vendor who works at a Rancho Mirage skilled nursing facility has tested positive for coronavirus , Riverside County health officials announced Thursday.

The new case marks the second COVID-19 diagnosis at the Rancho Mirage Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Riverside County Public Health tested 140 employees and vendors, as well as 94 residents, after the first case of COVID-19 was found in a former facility resident who died earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, as testing expands, so will the number of positive cases,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer.

“We are working diligently to ensure those who may have been exposed are taken care of, but we know COVID-19 is present in the community, and there will be more cases.”

The female employee, said to be in her thirties, is in self-isolation at home and is expected to recover.

“Since the contracted vendor’s diagnosis, we have been in daily communication with her employer about her overall health,” said Staci Trang, risk management representative with the facility. “We have been told that she is in good spirits. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

Riverside County announced six additional cases, including the employee from the skilled nursing facility, bringing the total number of cases in Riverside County to 22.

“I appreciate the collaboration we have between the Rancho Mirage Health and Rehabilitation Center and Riverside County Public Health. Our goal, once again, is to suppress and mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus,” stated Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.

Kaiser ordered all businesses to limit occupancy to 10 or fewer throughout Riverside County and for all residents to maintain a six-foot social distance between others through April 30. All schools are also ordered closed until April 30.