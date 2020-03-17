



– Tens of thousands of people will have to find creative ways to stay in shape after gym chains LA Fitness and 24 Hour Fitness shut down all their clubs nationwide amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on its website, Irvine-based LA Fitness said it was closing its nearly 700 clubs in the U.S. and Canada beginning Monday and lasting through at least April 1.

Meanwhile, 24 Hour Fitness also announced that effective at 12 a.m. Tuesday, its over 430 clubs would also be shuttered indefinitely.

Both companies said that during the closure, members would have their memberships would be extended to cover the time which the clubs were closed.

The city of L.A. Sunday ordered all gyms, movie theaters and live performance venues to shut down, along with bars and nightclubs which do not serve food. Restaurants can only stay open for take-out and delivery orders.

On Monday, L.A. County followed suit with a similar order for its 88 cities and unincorporated communities. Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Glendale issued similar edicts.

There are now 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in L.A. County, including one death.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.