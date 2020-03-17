



– The city of Beverly Hills Monday ordered the closure of all “non-essential” stores, including its retailers on the famous Rodeo Drive, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the lead of the city of Los Angeles, the Beverly Hills City Council ordered that all bars and nightclubs which do not serve food close immediately. Restaurants can only stay open for take-out and delivery orders.

The city council ordinance calls for all retail businesses to close. They can only open for pickup, delivery or “certain transactions by appointment.”

All movie theaters, live performance venues and gyms were also ordered to close.

Furthermore, all elective medical and dental procedures must be postponed.

The new ordinance took effect beginning at 12 a.m. Tuesday and will last indefinitely.

The cities of Santa Monica and Glendale adopted similar restrictions Monday, as did L.A. County for its 88 cities as well as its unincorporated areas. L.A. County’s do not supersede any stricter limitations adopted by any of its cities or communities.

There are now 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in L.A. County, including one death.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.