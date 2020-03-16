



NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Empty streets and businesses tell the story of the precautions being taken to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

And on Monday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors joined the city of L.A. in closing all bars, clubs, gyms and movie theaters until further notice. Restaurants will still be allowed to serve take out and delivery.

The latest closure applies to all 88 cities and unincorporated regions of the county.

Fay Chu, a Glendale resident, stopped by a restaurant to pick up food Monday and said she supports the county’s decision.

“I’m glad L.A. is doing it,” Chu said. “My husband is an insulin-dependent diabetic, so I’m more precautious even though I feel healthy and everything. We’re both over 70.”

County officials are also banning gatherings of more than 50 people following a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Glendale resident Pete Mills got in a workout Monday just before the announcement came down.

“I think it should happen all around, not pick and choose,” he said. “I’m against the fact that I can’t do leg day tomorrow, that’s the sad thing because I just found out they’re closed tomorrow for two weeks.”

But, he agreed, the closures were necessary.

“Everyone’s spitting fumes whenever they’re doing the last set of their workout, and there’s spit flying,” he said. “So, yeah.”

A Santa Monica gym owner said he was switching to remote-programming, offering services to people digitally instead of in-person.

“Classes are going to be going online for groups,” Jay Bernardo said. “Individual sessions are going to be going online.”

The Navarez family from Highland Park just wanted to get out of the house Monday, but soon learned they wouldn’t be able to eat out for the time being.

“It’s a great way to slow the process of the spreading,” Patricia Navarez said. “Which is good.”