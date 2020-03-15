Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and dine-in restaurants in the city of Los Angeles will be temporarily shut down, effective midnight until March 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement Sunday night, heeding warnings from health officials as Americans are urged to practice social distancing. Food banks, pharmacies and grocery stores can still remain open.
“Our city is not shutting down,” Garcetti said. “We’re not planning to do so and we never will.”
Garcetti’s directive came hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom said that people who are chronically ill and 65 and older should remain at home during the outbreak.
The mayor also said the city will roll out a loan-assistance program for small business affected by closures due to coronavirus. Donated funds from the public will also support the businesses.
Garcetti says he will have remote briefings each day until the closures are lifted.