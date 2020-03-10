



INDIO (CBSLA) — Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday.

The official postponement came after Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer, ordered the cancellation of both Coachella and Stagecoach citing concerns about the possible health risks due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“This decision was not taken lightly or without consideration of many factors,” Kaiser said. “No doubt it will impact many people, but my top priority is to protect the health of the entire community.”

The Indio festival, one of the largest in the world, draws hundreds of thousands of people from all over the globe and was originally scheduled to be held on the weekends of April 10 and April 16. It will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

The AEG-owned concert promoter is also moving the Stagecoach country music festival to the weekend of Oct. 23.

The date change is among many cancellations and postponements happening as musical artists, booking agents, and promoters keep an eye on the virus’ spread.

The BNP Paribas tennis tournament in Indian Wells was also canceled over the weekend following the county’s first confirmed cases of the virus.

Seattle rock band Pearl Jam also postponed the first leg of their North American tour, which includes two performances at The Forum.

Frontman Eddie Vedder is also set to perform a solo show at Doheney State Beach in September. It was not immediately clear if the postponement would affect that performance.

On Friday, South by Southwest announced that the popular Austin, Texas-based film, music, and media festival was officially canceled by city officials.

“The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City’s directions,” the festival announced.

“We are devastated to share this news with you. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation,” the festival wrote on their website.

The Korea Times Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, scheduled to take place on April 25, was also postponed amid the outbreak and Miami’s Ultra Music Festival was officially canceled.