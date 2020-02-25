



— Escalating concerns over the spread of the coronavirus outbreak has forced the postponement of the Korea Times Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

The organizers of the music festival, which was scheduled to take place on April 25, announced the 18th annual event was postponed “due to increasing uncertainty threat of coronavirus and out of concern for the health and safety for all artists, fans and staff.”

Artists who had been scheduled to perform at the festival included comedian Kim Young-cheol, singer and songwriter Ha Sung-woon, and K-pop group Momoland.

Tickets had gone on sale on Feb. 1. The festival’s organizers say all tickets will be refunded, and there was no indication of whether the event would be rescheduled.

The new coronavirus outbreak originated in China, but has quickly spread to neighboring Asian countries, with new outbreaks reported in Iran and Italy. South Korea, in particular, has seen 10 deaths from coronavirus and is racing to contain nearly 1,000 cases.

Globally, close to 3,000 have died and more than 80,000 patients have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the CDC, new worldwide data shows the outbreak has met two of the three criteria for a pandemic.

There are at least 54 confirmed cases in the U.S. According to the state Department of Public Health, California has 10 confirmed cases, including two who were repatriated from overseas. Officials, however, emphasize that the health risk to the general public in California remains low.

The festival is not the first to be indefinitely postponed in Southern California due to fears of spreading or contracting coronavirus. Alhambra also postponed its Lunar New Year celebrations, which were scheduled to take place on Feb. 1.