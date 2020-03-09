



— Rock band Pearl Jam is postponing part of its 2020 Gigaton tour in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

They were set to perform in Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, Toronto, New York, Baltimore, Nashville, Oklahoma City and other North American cities.

“So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives,” Pearl Jam said in an announcement Monday night signed by lead vocalist Eddie Vedder. “We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority.”

The band said the shows will be rescheduled for a later date.

“We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level,” the band said. “Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid.”

The group added that the government’s response has contributed to their decision.

“It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work,” they continued. “Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead.”

They ended the note, “We are so sorry and deeply upset.”

No announcements were made regarding the European tour dates.

